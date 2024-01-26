Oklahoma State Trooper Nearly Obliterated By Distracted Driver In Harrowing Video

Videos by OutKick

An Oklahoma state trooper is lucky to be alive after nearly getting crushed by a distracted driver.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared a video of trooper Jesse Gregory conducting a traffic stop on January 18, and everything seemed to be going just fine.

The law enforcement officer was on the passenger side of the vehicle talking to the driver, and the situation appeared to be about as normal as normal gets.

However, things took a horrific and nearly tragic turn. A distracted driver smashed into the vehicle that was pulled over, and it sent Gregory flying into a field.

You can watch the video below, but be warned it’s a bit tough to sit through. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Distracted driver nearly kills Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

The most shocking and fortunate part of this video is that nobody died. That’s nothing short of a miracle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that all three people involved with the crash were treated and released. I figured somebody had to be dead just looking at the damage from the crash.

Thank God that wasn’t the case. Trooper Gregory didn’t even have the protection of being in a vehicle. He was just launched like a ping pong ball.

Oklahoma state trooper narrowly avoid getting obliterated by a distracted driver. (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook Video https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=317262441313814&t=17)

This is a great example of what can happen when a driver isn’t paying attention. Morons will hop on their phones to text while flying down the road at 75 miles-per-hour. Nothing on your phone is more important than staying focused on the road. Distracted drivers aren’t just putting themselves at risk. They’re very literally putting everyone else at risk. Anyone who doesn’t believe that should just watch the video above on repeat. Props to Gregory for apparently handling that crash like a champ. I hope he went and bought some lottery tickets and a six-pack of his favorite beer because he’s lucky to still have a beating heart.