Five-Star Football Recruit Deletes April Fools Prank After Oklahoma Fans Lose Their Minds

Oklahoma fans woke up to a great surprise Saturday morning. The only problem was that it wasn’t real.

You see, April 1 is April Fool’s Day, and the Sooners got got.

David Stone Jr., a five-star defensive line recruit from Bradenton Florida, stands 6-foot-4, 270 pounds. He is considered the No. 2 player at his position and one of the top 10/15 recruits overall.

Based on his tape, it’s not hard to see why!