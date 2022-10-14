Oklahoma football is down bad. The Sooners, under a first-year staff led by head coach Brent Venables, began the season as a preseason top-10 team and have quickly floundered to 3-3.

While there is still a lot of season left, Oklahoma is coming off of its most demoralizing loss of the year. It got obliterated by Texas in the Red River Shootout Showdown and did not score a single point.

Not one. The Sooners lost 49-0 to the Longhorns.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who everybody praised as a genius for what he did with the Ole Miss offense in the last two seasons, was completely exposed. The Rebels offense is cooking in Mississippi while their former play-caller got shut out in Dallas.

To make matters worse, in the truly embarrassing rivalry loss, Oklahoma totaled… 39 yards passing…. with two interceptions.

Now, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured and will provide a huge boost when he returns to the lineup against Kansas on Saturday, but yikes. Less than 40 yards through the air last weekend.

Even before Gabriel’s absence, the Sooners offense couldn’t get much going through the air. They rank 90th overall (out of 131 FBS teams) in total offense, behind an abysmal Florida International team, Rice, Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green, amongst others. Needless to say, that’s not good.

A large part of the struggles stem from a lack of deep threat. The Oklahoma offense lacks next-level speed.

To address that issue, Venables is moving one of his best defenders to the other side of the ball. Defensive back D.J. Graham is moving to wide receiver.

officially a receiver 😏 — Davon Graham II (@djgraham_) October 14, 2022

Graham, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound athlete with great ball skills, played both ways in high school and earned first-team all-district honors as a receiver. Since arriving in Norman, however, he has play exclusively on defense, starting in 16 of the last 18 games.

In 2021, Graham recorded 37 tackles. He recorded 14 tackles in the first six games of 2022.

His most notable play makes it very clear why Graham will be just fine as a pass-catcher. He has serious sticky hands.

Oklahoma is desperate for offense and desperate for play-makers. Maybe Graham will be that spark?