One Ugly Stat Shows How Far Oklahoma Has Fallen

The Oklahoma Sooners are down real bad, and one stat is proof of that fact.

Brent Venables’ squad is currently 3-3, and coming off back-to-back blowout losses against TCU and Texas.

As pointed out by CBS Sports, it’s the first time the Sooners have lost consecutive games by 30+ in the history of the program. The Sooners lost 55-24 to TCU and followed up that garbage performance with a 49-0 whooping at the hands of the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma has lost consecutive games by 30+ pts in the same season for first time in program history pic.twitter.com/xrr7EAQUfm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 12, 2022

Oklahoma is going through a very bad rough patch to start Brent Venables tenure.

In Oklahoma’s past three games, the Sooners are 0-3 and have been outscored 145-58. Those are the kinds of numbers you expect to see in a video game.

Unfortunately for fans of the Sooners, the numbers are very real and an absolute punch to the gut of fans of the squad in Norman.

Last season, Oklahoma lost two games – both to ranked teams, by a combined margin of 17 points. Halfway through the 2022 campaign, and the Sooners already have more losses. Two of those losses came in embarrassing fashion.

Oklahoma is 3-3 after a brutal start to the season. The Sooners have lost three straight. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brent Venables might be a solid football coach, but right now, the Sooners appear to be in a complete free fall. With no hope on the horizon, it might be time for Sooners fans to start panicking.