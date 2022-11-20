OKLAHOMA STATE… WHAT HAPPEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNDDDDDDDUH?!

That was the question being asked after Saturday’s Bedlam rivalry game. Literally.

James Droz, a TikTok star from the Sooner State, usually spends his weekend watching football and creating content for his 700,000+ followers. Not this weekend. He was in Norman to watch his favorite team in person.

Droz, who has Down syndrome, was a senior at Bartlesville High School in Oklahoma last year. His viral fame began in January after Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles in the 2022 NFC Championship when his catchphrase was born.

He asked: “Buccaneers-uh… What happened-uh?! How did you lose to the Los Angeles Rams-uh?!”

The video was so simple, but so ruthless. As a result, it immediately exploded online and Droz was a hit.

Ever since, his videos accrue hundreds of thousands to millions of views each and every day. He doesn’t miss.

To capitalize on his fame, Droz even created his own line of merchandise! All thanks to his ruthless catchphrase, which made its way to Oklahoma on Saturday.

While he typically watches games from his room and posts the postgame videos once the clock hits zero, Droz had a change of scenery on Saturday. He was invited to Bedlam, toured the University of Oklahoma campus, hung out at Greek Row tailgates and even went on the field during pregame.

If that had been it, Saturday would have been a special day. But it got even better.

The Sooners took down the Cowboys in dominating fashion and Droz joined them in the locker room. Wearing his “what happeneduh” sweatshirt, he and the Oklahoma team joined together in unison and hit their in-state rivals with the vicious tag line.

OKLAHOMA STATE… WHAT HAPPEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNDDDDDDDUH?!