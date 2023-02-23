Videos by OutKick

Although Oklahoma baseball fell 4-3 to Abilene Christian in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday night, it was an incredibly special evening for the Carmichael family. Brothers Easton and Braden became the first pitcher-catcher battery of brothers in Sooners history.

It was only possible because of a fifth year of eligibility!

Braden, the elder of the two, began his career on the JUCO level. He spent two years at Grayson County College, including the 2020 season, before transferring the to Big-12.

Because of the pandemic, all collegiate athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility. That allowed Braden to play three seasons at Oklahoma instead of just two.

As a result, Braden is a fifth-year, redshirt senior. This will be his last year on the collegiate level, and it made for a pretty cool opportunity for him and his family.

Easton, a true freshman, followed his older brother to Norman in the Class of 2022. He ultimately shined throughout fall camp and the preseason, and earned the starting role come Opening Day.

That led to Wednesday. Braden was on the bump, Easton was behind the dish.

Because of their five-year age gap, they had never been able to throw to each other before. Braden was a freshman in college when Easton was a freshman in high school, for example.

But with the fifth year of eligibility, it allowed Braden to throw to Easton in a real, live game for the first time— ever!

Special night! Braden Carmichael (R-SR) starting for @OU_Baseball on the mound. His brother Easton (FR) will be starting catcher. It’ll be 1st time Braden has pitched to Easton in a game in their careers at any level.



It is also believed to be the 1st time brothers have been… https://t.co/E814IDRkIj pic.twitter.com/b5VsqOjNBv — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 22, 2023

Braden struck out four and allowed one earned run over 3.2 innings.

Easton singled in the fourth inning and drove in a run in the eighth.

Easton Carmichael sac fly brings in Nicklaus. 3-2 https://t.co/9jOknBdEJx — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 23, 2023

The result may not have been what the brothers had hoped for in their first start together, but it was still a historic night that they will never forget!