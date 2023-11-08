O.J. Simpson – The One Person Nobody Wants Support From – Breaks Silence On Michigan Cheating Scandal

Videos by OutKick

O.J. Simpson doesn’t seem to think Michigan allegedly cheating is a big deal.

The Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh are taking fire from all corners of the sports world amid allegations the program stole signs and had an elaborate cheating scheme. Accused pointman Connor Stalions resigned last week, and all eyes are now on the Big Ten to see what kind of punishment might be coming.

Turns out O.J. Simpson, who still hasn’t found the real killers of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, thinks even if Michigan did cheat, it wouldn’t matter.

O.J. Simpson breaks down Michigan’s cheating allegations. (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson discusses Michigan cheating scandal.

“All the talk of stealing of signs of Michigan. You know, I looked at Michigan play. They’re so good they don’t really need to steal signs,” the former USC and NFL star claimed.

Simpson, who was infamously acquitted of murder in 1995, quickly added, “I believe it’s a little overrated, the sign stealing, because most teams 80% of the time, down and distance is going to dictate what that offense is going to do. You know based on down and distance probably 80% of the time if they’re going to run the ball or going to throw the ball. It can help on first down I guess if you’re sure they’re going to run or you’re sure they’re going to throw.”

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Michigan won’t be happy about this!

Of all the people you want coming to your defense, O.J. Simpson is right at the bottom of the list. Nobody, and I mean nobody with a functioning brain, wants Simpson to be preaching for their side.

Right now, Michigan is locking down its hatches and trying to survive the system as it gets shelled with allegations like it’s North Vietnam in the 1960s.

What could possibly make the situation worse? How about the man acquitted in the most famous murder case of the past three decades endorsing Michigan as a great team and claiming it’s not a huge deal if the Wolverines did cheat.

Case closed, folks. The Juice says it doesn’t really matter because plays are dictated by down and distance. Nothing like a man acquitted of double murder rushing to Michigan’s aid. People in Ann Arbor must be just sighing in disbelief of how bad this situation is getting.

O.J. Simpson reacts to Michigan cheating scandal. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

At least they’ll know no matter how much worse it gets, O.J. Simpson believes Michigan is elite. That should keep them warm and fuzzy at night. After all, who doesn’t want a glowing endorsement from one of the most disgraced – and acquitted! – celebrities in America? Best of luck to Michigan’s PR crisis team. They’re certainly earning their money.