O.J. Simpson Claims He’s Dating Young Women In Wild Interview

O.J. Simpson is apparently still in the dating game, and he likes to go young.

Simpson was acquitted in the most famous murder case of the past 50 years when he was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

After serving some time in Nevada in a different case, he has managed to turn into a social media commentator on X. It’s one of the most fascinating pivots in recent memory, and a great reminder the internet is unpredictable and wild.

Everyone who follows him on X knows he spends a lot of time in bars and on golf courses. Turns out, he’s also still mixing it up with women…..with a focus on those who seem to be college aged.

O.J. Simpson shares dating stories.

Now, what does a guy like O.J. Simpson look for in a partner at the age of 76? Perhaps, a more mature lady he can travel with and share stories about life with over a bottle of wine? Nope. Send him some coeds with “granddaddy issues.”

“Well, you’d be surprised how many girls have father issues and granddaddy issues…You’d be shocked at how many girls have granddaddy issues. I fall right there,” Simpson said with a massive grin on his face on the “Come And Talk 2 Me” podcast in a viral clip.

He apparently wasn’t kidding at all because the former Bills running back was able to get very specific about the last young woman he was with.

“This one was from New Hampshire. It was one that I liked. I got to say I did like her. It wasn’t a fleeting thing. It lasted at least three days…It was three days. She had to go back to school, and we kind of kept in touch but nothing after that,” Simpson further explained when talking about the young women he spent time with on South Beach.

“You want some fresh, new girls, you know what I mean,” the former USC star responded when asked if he should tag along if a group wants to pick up women.

Look, people are free to do whatever they want, but dating O.J. Simpson seems bold. Seems very bold, indeed. Besides, how does this guy even have time on his hands to date coeds? Isn’t he supposed to be searching for the real killers? As of publication, he has not found them on any of the golf courses he spends time on. We need to find these women dating O.J. Simpson and interview them ASAP. That’s the kind of content the internet craves. Just a wild turn of events from the man who beat an infamous murder case.