OJ Simpson Cracks 9/11 Joke After Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

I hope you’re sitting down: OJ Simpson may not have the greatest judgment.

The former NFL great, actor, and friend of Al Cowlings can most frequently be found on Twitter these days. There, he gives his take on current events and fantasy football.

Those two things intersected with Aaron Rodger’s stunning season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

So, the man some call Juice and others call “Technically Not a Murderer In The Eyes Of The American Judicial System” appeared on an episode of the YouTube show It Is What It Is to discuss the biggest story in sports that isn’t Colorado Buffaloes football.

Former #NFL RB OJ Simpson speaking about the Aaron Rodgers injury:



“9/11 is just a bad day for New York.”



This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/zWHvu2Ii5j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

OJ’s appearance started about as innocuously as an OJ Simpson appearance could. He kicked things off with his take on what lies ahead for the Jets.

“The Jets are still gonna be good,” the ex-USC running back who still has his Heishman Trophy while Reggie Bush doesn’t (for some reason) said. “They’ve got that defense, and that kid (Zach Wilson) learned a lot from Aaron.”

Fair enough. How could this interview take a turn? Seems fine.

“9/11 is just a bad day for New York!”

…Oh, OJ…

Yeah, OJ Simpson Went There…

Look, no one expects great decision-making from a guy who served nine years in jail for stealing his own memorabilia. But, c’mon, Juice.

That joke got a big laugh. I wouldn’t blame those folks though. In fairness, if OJ Simpson even attempts anything resembling a joke, then laughing is probably a good course of action.

What may have been the most surprising part of the entire clip is that OJ is a big believer in the preseason.

“You’ve got to play, that’s the problem with not playing at all before you go out on the field,” OJ said. “That wouldn’t have been a bad tackle. You’ve got to get your body loose, you’ve got to get some contact.”

Hm. Interesting.

Rodgers did of course play a few possessions in the Jets final preseason game against the Giants, but considering what we saw out of the G-Men in Week 1, that may not count in OJ’s eyes.

