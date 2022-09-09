The Juice is loose in Los Angeles. As the 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday night, the best — and most controversial — running back in Bills history, O.J. Simpson, was in attendance.

From a suite somewhere inside SoFi Stadium, Simpson made his allegiance for the first game of the year very clear. He, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, was rooting for Buffalo to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

In typical O.J. fashion, the 75-year-old began his Twitter message with his standard greeting:

“HEY TWITTER WORLD, IT’S ME, YOURS TRULY!”

O.J. Simpson was a legend on the field for the Bills (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images).

Simpson then unleashed a very diabolical-sounding belly laugh and expressed his excitement for the incredible Thursday Night Football matchup. Prior to signing off with a “God bless,” he gave a shoutout to Bills Mafia and gave a hearty “go Bills” with a peace sign and a thumbs up.

The message itself was incredibly on-brand for the former Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL MVP. Simpson never fails to deliver some cringeworthy videos.

With that being said, no matter how you feel about Juice, you have to appreciate his drip. Simpson rolled up to SoFi stadium with a gold Rolex on his wrist, a throwback Buffalo hat on his noggin and some wild custom shoes on his feet.

Before the video pans up to his face, it opens on his seemingly hand-painted kicks.

The toes are painted with Simpson’s No. 32 jersey with a Bills logo on the side and the laces are outlined by tiny footballs. They’re wild, but you can’t hate. They’re pretty fresh.

Take a look at O.J. Simpson’s 2022 NFL season-opening video from SoFi Stadium:

Everything about O.J. Simpson’s video is exactly what you might expect from him. It is equally as uncomfortable as it is funny and joyous, and he tries so, so hard to make himself likable.

Regardless of opinion on the man himself, you simply can’t knock the shoes.