OJ Simpson Brings Up Nicole Twice While Commenting On Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Trial

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in the middle of a legal battle over a skiing accident from 2016. The sham trial has officially gone too far now that O.J. Simpson — alleged killer — is chiming in on the courtroom drama.

Simpson is dying for answers as the Goop founder faces hit-and-run allegations in a highly publicized case.

Commenting on Paltrow’s trial, the former Bills running back and legal expert hopped on video to voice his support for the 50-year-old actress.

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Shows Little Awareness, Mentions “Nicole” In Video No One Asked For

In the video, Simpson shared his experience of going to Deer Valley Resort, where Paltrow’s incident occurred, and very casually name-dropped “Nicole” in his anecdote.

If you’re asking yourself whether O.J. should have mentioned Nicole Brown Simpson, the answer is no. But it’s O.J. … so leave the common sense at home.

WATCH:

Simpson said,

“Yeah, Deer Valley got some pretty narrow runs,” Simpson said. ‘I had a friend named Alan and he owned a couple properties up there, so Nicole and I, we went skiing up there.”

He then mentioned his skiing incident from his time at Deer Valley, once again name-dropping “Nicole.”

READ: OJ SIMPSON WEIGHS IN ON MURDAUGH TRIAL BEFORE VERDICT IS READ BECAUSE PEOPLE THINK HE’S AN EXPERT

“And she said, ‘Yeah, I’m all right,’ and she asked me if I was all right, and we were pretty congenial as we got our stuff together, kind of chuckled about it, you know, ‘Watch out! Be careful. She leaves, and Nicole or Alan came up, and we talked a little bit, and we take off again.”

Paltrow surely appreciates the legal insight from Simpson, the man who famously ran from the police in his Ford Bronco and was acquitted (yikes) for the grisly murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (his ex-wife), and Ronald Goldman.

OJ Simpson was a wild boy. TF was he thinking. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/uB9wxua4Yg — Simon Phoenix (@Littles1126) February 27, 2023

Who’s Crazier: Paltrow or O.J. Simpson

In this fraud trial, Paltrow is being sued by 76-year-old optometrist Terry Sanderson over an incident that occurred back in Feb. 2016.

Paltrow and Sanderson collided on the snowy slopes in Park City, Utah, and now he’s claiming he has brain damage after running into the ultra-wealthy actress. She confirmed that the incident happened but admitted to being a novice on the slopes at the time, also acknowledging that she was taking skiing lessons that day.

Gwyneth Paltrow Holding A Crisp Mountain Valley Water. (Photo by JEFF SWINGER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanderson first sued Paltrow in 2019 for $3.1 million in damages, calling it a case of hit-and-run. A judge later revised that figure to $300,000.

Knowing she’ll probably beat Sanderson’s weak case, or understanding she’s too rich to even care, Paltrow is countersuing the doctor for attorney fees and $1.

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

The actress, however, has made the most of her opportunities on the stand.

Paltrow, like the great scam artist Anna Delvey before her, has been appearing in court with crazy glamorous outfits. Playing 5-D chess, Paltrow has worn Goop-brand merchandise on the stand for million of eyes to see and potentially buy.

O.J. may be a madman, but Gwyneth is absolutely insane.

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeffrey D. Allred-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images)