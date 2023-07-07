Oilers Star Evander Kane Is Playing Men’s League Hockey Under Hilarious Pseudonym

Videos by OutKick

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs didn’t shake out the way Evander Kane and Oilers teammates would’ve hoped. They were shown the door following a second-round series with a Vegas Golden Knights team destined to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.

But the grind doesn’t stop, and while other Oilers are chilling at the beach, lake, or on the links, Evander Kane is playing some beer league puck.

Only if you looked at the roster sheet, you wouldn’t know it. You’d only see some dude named “Fa Afo” who plays for a beer league squad, gloriously called the Broadstreeet Bullies.

Evander Kane playing men’s league hockey under the name FA AFO (fuck around and find out) is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen 💀 @evanderkane pic.twitter.com/BjHHk9eU6h — Ryan (@KrawcH_) July 7, 2023

That name is an acronym for a message Kane sent Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar during the playoffs.

"F–k around and find out" 😳



Evander Kane did not hold back on what happened in the scrum with Kolesar in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/cvSmoSgTEo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2023

“F–k around and find out” became Fa Afo.

Get it?

Then there’s a photo of him in his rec league sweater posted by 2 Mutts Podcast on Twitter.

#Oilers LW @evanderkane is enjoying his summer in Edmonton as he’s playing some rec games with his buddies. This is just another reminder of why the signing of Kane in Edmonton was such a great one for him & the city.



This is pretty great to see on a lot of fronts. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/ARHdAhpCVC — 2 Mutts Podcast (@2MuttsPodcast_) July 6, 2023

Before we get to the name, can we talk about that immaculate sweater? A Flyers logo with Jimbo, Dolph, and Kearney from The Simpsons. It’s perfect… at least in my opinion as a long-suffering Flyers fan/Simpsons geek.

I’m currently a beer league free agent, and if the Broadstreet Bullies are looking for a stay-at-home D-man who can snap some crisp breakout passes, call me up. I hear Edmonton is nice this time of year (and only this time of year; my Floridian blood can only handle June Through August in Alberta).

It’ll be a few months before Kane and his Oilers teammates reconvene and try once again to chase down a Stanley Cup. Despite having a pair of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, we’ve seen time and time again that two guys does not a Cup-winning team make.

That said it looks like the pieces are coming together — with McDavid’s old Erie Otters teammate Connor Brown being a nice edition — so maybe Fa Afo will show up to a beer league game next summer with some hardware in tow.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle