Oilers Coach May Have Been Caught Admitting He’s Going To Be Fired After Loss To Lowly Sharks

Expectations for the Edmonton Oilers heading into this season were high. This is a team that has made the NHL playoffs in each of the last four seasons and still employs the best hockey player on the planet in Connor McDavid. Things, however, have not gone well for Edmonton and the franchise very well could have reached a tipping point with its loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The person who most realizes that the Oilers are now in a disastrous spot and turning into the laughingstock of the NHL is Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft.

After his team’s 3-2 loss in San Jose, Woodcroft, who took over in Edmonton last season, was caught on camera and some believe he told one of his assistant coaches “that might be it.” The assistant responded back with “yep,” which has some speculating that Woodcroft knows he may be relieved of his duties sooner rather than later.

Jay Woodcroft, Dave Manson. “That might be it.” pic.twitter.com/UOJi0M6AAH — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) November 10, 2023

Edmonton still has 70 games to play in the regular season, and while that means there is more than enough time to turn things around, NHL teams, especially those located in Canada, can be cutthroat when things are turning sour.

And things are beyond sour in Edmonton with the Oilers now losers of four straight games including eight of their last nine.

Nevertheless, Woodcroft is keeping his head down and claims to not be worrying about his job security.

I worry about taking care of my daily business and my daily process, and making sure that I give my players something to focus on and concentrate on,” Woodcroft said after the loss to the Sharks. “No one’s happy with where we’re at. We all own it.”

“We can [be] better, and that’s where my focus is.”

The Sharks began the season with 11 straight losses with many NHL pundits predicting they could very well go down as the worst team in the history of the league. Interestingly enough, San Jose already owns the record for most losses in a season when the Sharks lost 71 games during the 1992-93 campaign.