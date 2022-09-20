Ohio Twat Tim Ryan Rips Senate Opponent JD Vance For Campaigning During Ohio State Game & It Backfires

And politicians wonder why we hate them.

Let’s dive into the case of Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan who’s in a bloody, no-holds-barred death match with Republican JD Vance for a seat being vacated by retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman. These two have been going at it for what feels like the last two years as Ohioans cannot get away from either of them.

It’s your typical political confrontation in a clear battleground for each political party.

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan (upper right) lectured his Republican opponent JD Vance for campaigning with Donald Trump during the Toledo-Ohio State football game, but the political plan backfired on Ryan. / Getty Images

And then in early September Ryan, who was a high school quarterback back in the prime of his youth, went full twat and attacked Vance for holding a political rally with Donald Trump in Youngstown at the same time as Toledo and Ohio State were facing off in a football game.

Tim, that’s one of the dumbest attacks a politician has ever used against an opponent in Ohio political history. Political scholars should study such a stupid comment. Tim, Youngstown residents were forced to make a really tough decision to either go to the rally or stay home and watch football.

Dude just doesn't get it. pic.twitter.com/R7QQWRRC1Q — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 6, 2022

If they held the rally on a Tuesday, people wouldn’t have to make a decision. More people would have rallied. More people would have watched the rally. More people would have been paying attention to the rally. More locals would’ve been throwing tailgates at the arena where Trump was giving a speech.

Instead, many were ignoring it and watching Ohio State on Fox. Stop and think that these are people who want to run this country. This is stupid garbage they come up with to score political points.

And it gets worse for Ryan.

Where was Tim Ryan during the Toledo-Ohio State game?

According to the Daily Mail, Tim spent Saturday night — after scolding Vance for having plans — at a wedding and he served as the officiant during the nuptials. The bride was one of Tim’s relatives.

In response, Vance’s team fired back by calling Ryan a “shameless fraud.”

The news outlet reports that the wedding started at 4:30 and, in typical wedding fashion, the party went well after the 7 p.m. kickoff.

This is all after Ryan’s political team reportedly spent six figures to hammer Vance for his football-viewing scheduling conflict.

Here’s the ad they came up with:

And here’s the social media content the Ryan team came up with:

You know what out-of-state fraud @JDVance1 isn’t saying right now? O-H-I-O! That’s because he’s hosting a rally to compete with tonight’s game. ❌ichigan energy. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dd5KhVg3DK — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 17, 2022

That’s a bold strategy, Cotton.

A source from the wedding Tim Ryan officiated told the Daily Mail that the 49-year-old politician was “kicking back and enjoying the wedding while his team was criticizing his opponent for missing the game.”

Vance ends up coming out of this looking just fine. So what he didn’t sit at home to watch a 77-21 blowout.

You know what people in Ohio were not thinking Saturday night?

Hey, JD Vance better be on his couch watching this game or I’m not voting for him.