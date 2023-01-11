Ohio State’s Luke Wypler Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Luke Wypler, the Ohio State Buckeyes, All-Big 10 offensive lineman — considered one of the best centers in the nation — is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, a source told OutKick’s Jason Cole.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman emerged on the scene after former starting center Henry Miller missed time due to injury and personal matters.

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

After the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl loss against Georgia, Wypler was rumored to be returning for a senior season until Tuesday’s news of his declaration for the draft. His shoring up of the middle of OSU’s offensive line helped catapult Ryan Day’s offense into one of the best in the nation last season.

Wypler’s name has also been floated among the top centers heading into the 2023 class.

Only a few college linemen have been projected to be selected ahead of Wypler (pending a number of declarations), including Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson, TCU’s Steve Avila, NC State’s Dylan McMahon and Oregon’s Alex Forsyth.

Wypler is currently projected to land within the mid-rounds of the draft (3-6).

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)