Ohio State Will Be Without Two Star Players Today

Ohio State (5-0) is set to play Michigan State (2-2) this afternoon and the narrative just got a little bit interesting, as the Buckeyes will be without two of their star players.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams are sidelined due to injuries.

Smith-Njigba, a third-team All-American, is still recovering from an injured hamstring he suffered during the team’s season-opener against Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Miyan Williams #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

WILLIAMS LEADS THE TEAM IN TOUCHDOWNS

Miyan Williams is coming off an unbelievable week. He tied an OSU single-game record five rushing touchdowns and 189 yards in the team’s victory over Rutgers.

Williams also leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Ohio State did not disclose what type of injury he has.

After today’s game, OSU will have a week off before hosting Iowa on October 22nd. The Spartans will host Wisconsin next week.