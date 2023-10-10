New Washington AD Takes Completely Unprovoked Shot At Ohio State And Texas

Videos by OutKick

New Washington Huskies AD Troy Dannen wasted no time firing shots over the bows of other major programs.

Dannen was recently hired to take over the Huskies and help usher in a new era in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

Well, he’s already gone out of his way to take a shot at soon-to-be Big Ten rival Ohio State when talking about money. For some reason, Dannen thought it was a good idea to target the Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns.

“If budgets won championships, Ohio State and Texas would win everything — and they haven’t won much lately,” Dannen told the media Monday.

Bold choice, Troy. Very bold choice.

New UW AD Troy Dannen: "If budgets won championships, Ohio State and Texas would win everything — and they haven't won much lately." Says it's about the people. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 9, 2023

Washington AD Troy Dannen takes a shot at Ohio State and Texas.

“They haven’t won much lately.”

That’s a hell of a thing to say about the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s true Texas has fallen off in football over the past 10+ years, but Ohio State certainly hasn’t.

Ohio State hasn’t lost more than two games in a season since 2011, has a record of 60-7 going back to 2018, multiple College Football Playoff appearances in that time and three Big Ten titles. What the hell is Dannen talking about?

Washington AD Troy Dannen takes unprovoked shot at Ohio State and Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buckeyes are one of the winningest programs in college football history and have been incredibly dominant going back to Urban Meyer’s first year in 2012.

Ohio State has done a lot more winning than Washington in football over the past several years, and it’s not close. The Huskies certainly have a great team this season – as does OSU – but Dannen might be feeling himself a bit too much.

Washington joins the Big Ten next season, and something tells me the Buckeyes might not forget this.

OSU has had an incredible amount of football success, despite what Washington AD Troy Dannen might claim. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, his comment about budgets is just false overall. Georgia and Alabama have monster budgets and win national titles all the time. What the hell is this guy talking about? It’s simply disconnected from reality.