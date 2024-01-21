VIDEO: Ohio State Fan Collides With Caitlin Clark During Court-Storm After Beating Iowa

Videos by OutKick
Much to the chagrin of resident OutKick fun-hater David Hookstead, Ohio State fans rushed the court on Saturday. The Lady Buckeyes hit the century mark against the Iowa Hawkeyes to defeat them and star Caitlin Clark, 100-92.
The loss for Iowa certainly wasn’t Clark’s fault as she scored 45 points. She also added seven assists and three rebounds, but did turn the ball over seven times.
Ohio State was led by sophomore Cotie McMahon who dropped a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double.
It’s the second time that the Buckeyes hosted the #2 team in the country, the first time losing to then second-ranked UCLA, 77-71.
Iowa had just one previous loss this season, and they snapped a 15-game winning streak with the defeat.
As the clock ran out, a heavily-packed Value City Arena crowd — the largest in Buckeyes women’s basketball history — ran onto the court to celebrate with the home team.
The victory clearly meant a lot to Ohio State players and fans.
Personally, I don’t agree with David Hookstead on court-storming. I think that attending a thrilling home sporting event in college and celebrating with the players on the court is one of the highlights of the college experience.
Having had that chance at Penn State after a win over Illinois (shoutout Talor Battle), I know how awesome it is. Now, to be fair to Hookstead, he went to Wisconsin. He probably didn’t get the opportunity. It’s not fair to drag him for hating on a feeling he’s never felt.
Ohio State Buckeyes fan collides with Iowa star Caitlin Clark, sending both to the floor
However, there is a downside to court-storming that I completely understand. There are opposing players on the floor who need to be able to safely leave the arena. Usually, this isn’t a problem. But, sometimes it is.
On Sunday afternoon, Iowa star Caitlin Clark collided with an exuberant Buckeyes fan.
WATCH (Clark is jogging off the court starting from the bottom-left of the frame):
Not to victim-blame here, but Clark is a Division-I athlete and the best women’s college player in the country. I do think she could have had her head more on a swivel in this instance and probably could have avoided contact.
However, it does appear that the Ohio State fan is holding their (appears to be a woman, but tough to be sure on the grainy video) phone up to capture video of the celebration (if/when we find that video, we will share it) and isn’t paying attention.
According to an Ohio State beat writer, Clark appears to be OK and Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith apologized to Clark for the incident.
Fans do have a responsibility, in a court or field-storm situation, to avoid confrontation with opposing athletes.
Celebrate responsibly, sports fans.
