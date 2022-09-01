Ryan Day Makes Blunt Comment About Ohio State’s Offense

Ohio State coach Ryan Day doesn’t care how talented his offense is as long as the Buckeyes win.

Many college football fans believe the Buckeyes have the best offense in America, and quarterback C.J. Stroud could be the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, Day isn’t focused on putting up big numbers. All he cares about is wins and losses.

How will Ohio State do in 2022? (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

“Our goal is to beat the team up North, win the Big Ten Championship, win the national championship,” Day explained when talking about how the team’s goal isn’t just to light up the scoreboard.

It’s truly incredible how talented the offense is in Columbus. Even if it was just Stroud, the Buckeyes would still have arguably the best QB in the country.

However, Stroud is far from alone when it comes to weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both absolute superstars, and both will make a ton of money playing on Sundays down the road.

That trio might be the most QB/WR/RB trio in all of college football, and they’ll terrorize B1G defenses all season.

Will Ohio State have the best offense in college football? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having said that, Day is 100% correct to not care about anything other than the numbers in the left and right columns at the end of the day.

You can have the most explosive offense in the history of college football, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win.

Ohio State could average 50 points a game, and the season will still be a failure without a Big Ten title a minimum.

Will C.J. Stroud win the Heisman? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

We’ll get a look at the Buckeyes for the first time Saturday night against Notre Dame. There’s no doubt Day and OSU wants to make a statement.