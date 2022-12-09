Refs Hose Rutgers, Miss Obvious Call To Let Ohio State Win

Ohio State beat Rutgers Thursday night on an insane final sequence, but it doesn’t look like it should have counted.

With just a few seconds left, Ohio State guard Bruce Thorton brought the ball up the court, was forced to the sideline, and ultimately ended up escaping to get Tanner Holden the rock. Holden ended up hitting a three to win 67-66 as the clock hit zero.

There’s just one major problem. Holden appeared to be out of bounds by a country mile. Watch it all unfold below.

Now, let’s take a look at where Holden was right before he caught the ball. He doesn’t just have one foot out of bounds. He is clearly standing out with both feet.

Ohio State shouldn’t have won.

As pointed out by Jay Bilas, NCAA rules prohibit a player from voluntarily stepping out, coming back in and being the first to touch the ball.

If the rules had been observed, the play would have been blown dead the moment Holden touched the ball and it would have been a turnover.

Instead, the call was missed by the refs and Ohio State stole a stunning 67-66 victory. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, the play is not reviewable, according to The Columbus Dispatch. That means there’s nothing the refs could have done after the fact.

Refs miss stuff all the time in sports. It’s just the nature of the beast. Humans make mistakes and refs are human at the end of the day.

However, this is about as egregious as it gets. There was an official right there, it was as obvious as it could be and the refs still missed it.

If you’re a fan of Rutgers, you have every right to be furious. That’s about as bad as it gets in terms of missed calls.