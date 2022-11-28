Ohio State Recruit Calls Out Buckeyes’ Handling Of In-State Recruits, Commits To Michigan

A 2024 four-star recruit out of Ohio has called out Ohio State and his experience with the Buckeyes before committing to Michigan.

Offensive lineman Luke Hamilton from Avon High School was garnering attention from Ohio State, but when he arrived on campus, he was completely turned off by the Buckeyes.

Hamilton recently spoke with the Lorain Morning Journal about a visit he took to Columbus. While he was admittedly nervous about the visit, he immediately recognized that he didn’t like the energy within the Ohio State program.

Hamilton went as far as to say that the Buckeyes haven’t prioritized any in-state recruits, which he called “stupid.”

“As soon as I walked in the door, I could tell there was not good energy,” Hamilton said. “(Ohio State) did this to all of the in-state (recruits). They put us on the back burner and will wait until the last second, because they think they have us committed there if they offer, which I think is totally stupid.”

“That is not how that works at all. I’ve talked to linemen all around Cleveland and people that I know and they all feel the same way. I think Ohio State is taking too long and I don’t think they are doing it right (at this time).”

It’s worth noting that according to 247 Sports, Ohio State had not officially made an offer to Hamilton prior to his commitment to the Wolverines.

While Hamilton’s words may come across as harsh, the Buckeyes and their 2024 recruiting class will be just fine.

When it comes to the 2024 class out of Ohio, the Buckeyes have already gotten a commitment from five of the Top 11 ranked players in the state, including five-star cornerback Bryce West. The Buckeyes’ 2023 class currently ranks sixth in the nation as well.