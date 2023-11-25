Ohio State Players Start Michigan Game Day By Running Wild Through Team Hotel

Videos by OutKick

The Game is finally here, boys and girls. Michigan. Ohio State. Ryan Day vs. Not Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 vs. No. 3 for the Big Ten.

Winner probably gets an auto bid straight into the playoffs. Loser is probably donezo.

It’s all lined up perfectly for college football fans, and, most importantly for my paycheck and job security, for FOX. We’re about to do some TV ratings you can only dream about, ESPN. Buckle up, losers.

Anyway, it’s all about to go down in Ann Arbor in a few hours, and the fellas over at Ohio State started the day by running through their team hotel like a bunch of maniacs.

Ohio State players ready for Michigan

Somewhere, Joe Kinsey’s in the middle of that mayhem. I just know it.

Like I said, it’s a big day in Ann Arbor. Everything on the line and the off-the-field stories are ever juicier. Obviously you have the Michigan sign-stealing scandal that got Jim Harbaugh parked for three games.

But you also have Ryan Day facing a ton of pressure today. Guy just can’t beat Michigan. If he loses again today, with Harbaugh back home slugging beers, it’ll be anarchy in Columbus.

There was even a report this morning that Texas A&M could be gearing up to pounce on Day should the Buckeyes lose today and he somehow gets fired down the line.

So, yeah — a lot going on in Ann Arbor. And it looks like the fellas over on Ohio State are ready to roll from the Hampton Inn.

What a wakeup call. Let’s play ball!