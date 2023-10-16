Ohio State/Penn State Tickets Are Unbelievably Expensive

Videos by OutKick

Tickets to the Ohio State/Penn State matchup won’t be cheap for people hoping to attend.

The third-ranked Buckeyes welcome the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions to Columbus Saturday afternoon in what will be one of the biggest games of the year.

The winner could be on the fast-track to the College Football Playoff. Even if the winner doesn’t beat Michigan, a 11-1 PSU or OSU would be in very solid postseason position.

Fans know the stakes can’t be any higher, and that’s pushing ticket prices through the roof.

Ohio State and Penn State will battle Saturday in Columbus. The winner will be in great position for the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State/Penn State ticket prices soar.

As of Monday morning, the average ticket price with fees included to get into the game on SeatGeek is a staggering $759.

The cheapest ticket you can find to the game is $246 to sit in a nosebleed section behind one of the end zones.

Other tickets are listed for north of $4,000 and some are even listed for more than $23,000. People are clearly hoping to offload tickets for a massive amount of money.

Ohio State/Penn State tickets are selling for a shockingly high amount of money. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fans should be ready to open their wallets.

There’s one simple reality of being a college football fan:

If you want to attend a big game, you had better be ready to open your wallet and spend some cash. Welcome to the world of major college sports.

We saw it for the Alabama/Texas game, we saw it for multiple Colorado games and sky high prices have now hit the Ohio State/Penn State matchup.

It’s Ryan Day vs. James Franklin, Drew Allar vs. Kyle McCord and two of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports battling it out in a top-10 matchup. It has all the makings of an amazing game.

Will Penn State or Ohio State win Saturday? (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

How much would you spend to attend a major college football game? Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing from you all.