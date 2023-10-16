Ohio State/Penn State Tickets Are Unbelievably Expensive

Videos by OutKick
Tickets to the Ohio State/Penn State matchup won’t be cheap for people hoping to attend.
The third-ranked Buckeyes welcome the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions to Columbus Saturday afternoon in what will be one of the biggest games of the year.
The winner could be on the fast-track to the College Football Playoff. Even if the winner doesn’t beat Michigan, a 11-1 PSU or OSU would be in very solid postseason position.
Fans know the stakes can’t be any higher, and that’s pushing ticket prices through the roof.
Ohio State/Penn State ticket prices soar.
As of Monday morning, the average ticket price with fees included to get into the game on SeatGeek is a staggering $759.
The cheapest ticket you can find to the game is $246 to sit in a nosebleed section behind one of the end zones.
Other tickets are listed for north of $4,000 and some are even listed for more than $23,000. People are clearly hoping to offload tickets for a massive amount of money.
Fans should be ready to open their wallets.
There’s one simple reality of being a college football fan:
If you want to attend a big game, you had better be ready to open your wallet and spend some cash. Welcome to the world of major college sports.
We saw it for the Alabama/Texas game, we saw it for multiple Colorado games and sky high prices have now hit the Ohio State/Penn State matchup.
It’s Ryan Day vs. James Franklin, Drew Allar vs. Kyle McCord and two of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports battling it out in a top-10 matchup. It has all the makings of an amazing game.
How much would you spend to attend a major college football game? Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing from you all.
One CommentLeave a Reply
I was going to buy tickets during the early purchase window for Ohio State Alumni. Tickets for the PSU game were $412/each then. That was a hard pass for me.