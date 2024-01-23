Ohio State Spent Staggering Amount In NIL For New Roster

Videos by OutKick

Ohio State has deep pockets, and the Buckeyes reportedly reached deep into them to put together its new roster.

The Buckeyes have been on a shopping spree when it comes to adding talent. The biggest names include Caleb Downs, Will Howard and Julian Sayin.

Sayin is viewed as a future NFL QB who was poached from Alabama, and Downs was a dominant DB for the Crimson Tide before leaving for Columbus.

Ohio State reportedly spends big bucks on new roster.

Adding talent like that never comes cheap, and fans now have an idea of just how much it might have cost in NIL money.

Between keeping players already on the roster, transfer additions and early enrollees, the people writing NIL checks to Buckeyes players spent $10 million, according to 10TV sports anchor Adam King.

Ten million dollars for college students…….is just wild to say out loud. Welcome to the NIL era.

Sources tell me that the cost of team retention, transfer portal additions and early enrollees for the 2024 Buckeye Football team is around $10 Million.



Ohio State has added 6 players in the portal this offseason and saw a lot of key player pass on the draft to return: pic.twitter.com/5x3f35hHwy — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) January 22, 2024

Having said that, Ohio State dropping big NIL dollars to secure several big name players shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Buckeyes have their back to the wall. The program has three straight losses to Michigan, and fans are on the verge of open revolt against Ryan Day. Some are already there. Social media was on fire at the end of the season with fans demanding a coaching change.

It’s a bit insane considering Day’s success overall, but a lack of wins in big games has created the narrative he’s simply not the man for the job.

Now, the team has loaded up on talent, retained some of the best talent already in Columbus and the roster is loaded for 2024. I’d love to know the NIL details for Caleb Downs. His deal must be huge.

If Ryan Day lays another egg next season, things are going to get real dicey. That’s even more true when considering the reported price tag. Will OSU meet expectations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.