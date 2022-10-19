Tickets To The Ohio State/Michigan Game Are Insanely Expensive

Tickets to the Michigan/Ohio State game might put fans in the poorhouse.

Currently, the Buckeyes are 6-0, the Wolverines are 7-0 and both teams are ranked in the top four in the country.

If things continue at the current pace, the November 26 matchup should be an epic battle between a pair of undefeated teams. Well, all the hype and expectations has led to tickets being surprisingly expensive.

Tickets to the Michigan/Ohio State game are incredibly expensive. No tickets available for under $500. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest ticket to the game in Columbus with fees included costs $542.99.

For comparison, a case of Busch Light at my local grocery store costs $21.99. That means you could buy nearly 25 cases of Busch Light for the price of the cheapest ticket to the rivalry game.

There’s a significant tradeoff to consider when buying tickets to the Ohio State/Michigan game.

Of course, buying tickets now is a bit of a risk. If both teams make it to the game undefeated, you’ll probably end up paying a bargain.

However, if either team drops a game before November 26, prices should plummet. Fans could end up overpaying in a big way if that happens.

Like most things in life, it’s a bit of a gamble. Will both teams be undefeated going into the end of November? If you believe that, you gain nothing by waiting. Think one team will lose before? Waiting could see a decrease in prices, but if you’re wrong, get ready to shell out even more.

How much do tickets to the Ohio State/Michigan game cost? The game is being played in Columbus. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

No matter what happens, the game should be electric when the Wolverines travel to Columbus. The Buckeyes are out for revenge, and C.J. Stroud and company plan on getting it. The only question left is how much it will cost fans to attend.