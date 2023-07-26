Videos by OutKick
There is no other rivalry in college football like the one between Ohio State and Michigan. No matter the record, there are always fireworks when the Wolverines and Buckeyes get together on the gridiron.
The first meeting of the historic rivalry took place on October 16, 1897.
It has been played 118 times since and there are only nine games between them. Michigan leads the series over Ohio State 60-51-6.
Over the course of the last 126 years, the two cross-state rivals have played in just two months— October and November. They have played in November every year since 1933!
One year in Columbus. The next year in Ann Arbor. So on and so forth.
Ohio State vs. Michigan is a late November staple.
Rivalry week in college football is a very real thing that players and fans alike look forward to. Ohio State vs. Michigan typically headlines that weekend, especially when it decides a College Football Playoff spot like it has each of the last three years.
A chilly, crisp day with the straggling leaves holding onto whatever color they have left, liquor blankets doing the work that a real blanket can’t— it’s the best.
And now Ryan Day is suggesting that it might… be MOVED??? Oh hell no!
As conference realignment continues to change the landscape of the sport, the Buckeyes’ head coach suggested at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday that it would be worth consideration to move (arguably) the biggest rivalry in college football to another weekend. That did not go over well.
College football fans immediately disagreed. And an overwhelming majority, at that.
Unfortunately, as has been proved time and time again, the reaction to Day’s comments likely do not matter as much as money and logistics. If a discussion is had around the idea of moving the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry and that is what makes most sense in terms of television scheduling and financial opportunity, it will happen.
Hopefully, though, the Big Ten does right by its fans. We shall see…