Videos by OutKick

There is no other rivalry in college football like the one between Ohio State and Michigan. No matter the record, there are always fireworks when the Wolverines and Buckeyes get together on the gridiron.

The first meeting of the historic rivalry took place on October 16, 1897.

Ohio State / Michigan football teams in 1987

(Images courtesy of The Ohio State University library)

It has been played 118 times since and there are only nine games between them. Michigan leads the series over Ohio State 60-51-6.

Over the course of the last 126 years, the two cross-state rivals have played in just two months— October and November. They have played in November every year since 1933!

One year in Columbus. The next year in Ann Arbor. So on and so forth.

Ohio State vs. Michigan is a late November staple.

Rivalry week in college football is a very real thing that players and fans alike look forward to. Ohio State vs. Michigan typically headlines that weekend, especially when it decides a College Football Playoff spot like it has each of the last three years.

A chilly, crisp day with the straggling leaves holding onto whatever color they have left, liquor blankets doing the work that a real blanket can’t— it’s the best.

And now Ryan Day is suggesting that it might… be MOVED??? Oh hell no!

Ryan Day said he could see The Game moving to a different time in the schedule. “It’s worth a long discussion.” — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) July 26, 2023

As conference realignment continues to change the landscape of the sport, the Buckeyes’ head coach suggested at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday that it would be worth consideration to move (arguably) the biggest rivalry in college football to another weekend. That did not go over well.

College football fans immediately disagreed. And an overwhelming majority, at that.

Every time this guy talks about the game he sounds beleaguered and beaten down regarding it. https://t.co/PcKv3X4ean — Unsolicited special assistant to the head coach (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 26, 2023

boy don’t want smoke when it matters. it means less. https://t.co/hKRcHd4RKp — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) July 26, 2023

I predicted the stakes and tradition of The Game would be a major casualty of scrapping divisions + CFP expansion, this is not news but it is outrageous. Shame on all who speciously pushed either without weighing potential consequences, this is entirely self-destructive https://t.co/ZvbGxjkXIi — Conference Commandos (@ConfCommandos) July 26, 2023

Day is tired of getting burned by Michigan at the end of the season I see 😂 https://t.co/Y5AUngST1K — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) July 26, 2023

Michigan and Ohio State have played each other to end the season since the 1930s.



We’re approaching 100-years of tradition.



Is it worth talking about??? 👇👇👇



Let me know what you think. https://t.co/LpMtRyDHDU — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) July 26, 2023

It’s gonna be awesome when it’s played in late September and then they potentially play two more times later in the year. Love the playoff. Love NFL-lite. This expansion in no way is going to ruin what made college football great/unique. 🙄🔫 https://t.co/01HDuIQjfk — ‘Sota Husker (@HuskerInSota) July 26, 2023

how bout you go to hell? https://t.co/nWJY182GYn — Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) July 26, 2023

People love to ruin things https://t.co/bcNvOz14Ph — Brandon Ellis (@CallMe_Jarvo) July 26, 2023

Ryan Day should've read the room before making this comment https://t.co/nyS5kejFmR — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) July 26, 2023

I agree everything is worth a discussion. Lots of huge rivalries are played mid season https://t.co/mSGxxAHH3c — TMB🤌🏻 (@tmb237) July 26, 2023

It's not worth a discussion at all… https://t.co/cvYCJv4be8 — Bill Wagner (@billybagels89) July 26, 2023

And yet it's not at all. https://t.co/MBnacGmW3D — Ben Breiner (@ben_breiner) July 26, 2023

Unfortunately, as has been proved time and time again, the reaction to Day’s comments likely do not matter as much as money and logistics. If a discussion is had around the idea of moving the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry and that is what makes most sense in terms of television scheduling and financial opportunity, it will happen.

Hopefully, though, the Big Ten does right by its fans. We shall see…