Ohio State Drops Fire Hype Video For Michigan Game, Will Have Fans Ready For Battle

Ohio State brought some heat with the program’s hype video for the Michigan game.

The second-ranked Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor Saturday to fight the third-ranked Wolverines on the field, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. The winner will have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The loser will likely be out.

Add in the fact it’s a bitter rivalry only made angrier by Michigan’s cheating scandal and Jim Harbaugh’s suspension, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

This is the type of game college football fans crave, and we all know that means one thing:

There has to be a fire hype video.

Ohio State drops awesome hype video for Michigan game. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State releases outstanding hype video for Michigan game.

As I’ve said many times here at OutKick, nobody in college football does hype videos better than Ohio State. The Buckeyes know how to move the needle, and do it on a weekly basis.

Seeing as how this is the biggest game of the year, anything less than a great hype video would have been a huge disappointment.

As expected, the Buckeyes came through in a big way. Watch the hype video for the latest installment of The Game, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟐 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚❌𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/8CHJomgeBQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 23, 2023

Fans can’t wait to watch the Buckeyes and Wolverines play.

It’s been a long time since it feels like there’s been a regular season game that has mattered this much. It’s not just about the fact it’s number two vs. number three.

The Game is about two teams that hate each other, and the two sides have never hated each other more than they do right now.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is serving the final game of his three-game suspension for the program’s cheating scandal. UM believes men tied to OSU head coach Ryan Day are responsible. There’s no proof to suggest that’s true, but as we all know, proof isn’t something college football fans often demand to see. It’s a sport ruled by passion and pure emotion.

If you’re going to have a fiery rivalry and two very upset teams, then you need a hype video that matches the stakes. That’s what Ohio State did here, and as a fan of the sport, I give it my stamp of approval.

Will Michigan beat Ohio State to improve to 12-0? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Ohio State or Michigan walk off the field with a win? Send me your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to tune in at noon EST on Fox this Saturday.