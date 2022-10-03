It is impossible to argue that Shrek is not one of the top-10 best animated movies of all-time. It might even be top five, and it might even be top three. For some, it might even be top one!

The Ohio State University Marching Band would agree. Widely known as The Best Damn Band In The Land, it honored the Dreamworks film on Saturday with its halftime show and it was awesome.

While the film itself is one of the all-time greats, its soundtrack plays a large role. It is packed with bangers from start to finish and tOSU’s band performed the following tracks as its football team put a beatdown on Rutgers:

“All Star” by Smash Mouth

“Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin

“I’m on My Way” by The Proclaimers

“Holding out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler

“I’m a Believer” by Smash Mouth/The Monkees

As the beautiful sounds of brass, bass and snare banged throughout The Horseshoe, the band made sure the entire lovable cast of characters were represented on the field. Formations for the Shrek-themed halftime show included the green ogre himself, Donkey, Gingerbread Man, Puss in Boots and Fiona.

The Ohio State Marching Band is known for its incredible storytelling abilities and the Shrek performance was no exception.

Although the music it plays is always great, their formations are always next-level.

On Saturday, they brought those in the stands through the entire story of an epic battle between evil and good that went down in the Kingdom of Duloc, or in this case, Columbus. The entire crowd was cheering and booing along with the plot. Take a look:

The Ohio State Marching Band has been extremely busy this season. Saturday’s show was the fifth consecutive performance this season as the Buckeyes began the year with five-straight home games.

Others included a Jazz Café show with drone choreography, a tribute to the movie Grease, a walk through Ohio State history, and karaoke classics. Very few bands do it like the Buckeyes.