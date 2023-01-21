Ohio State Legend Cardale Jones Is Back in Football, Sort Of

Cardale Jones will forever be an Ohio State legend.

The former Buckeye quarterback opened the 2014 season third on the depth chart behind Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett.

Jones then made the first start of his collegiate career in one of the biggest possible settings. After injuries to both players, he started against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That’s a crazy enough story on its own, but the result was even crazier.

Jones went 12-17 for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks en route to a 59-0 Ohio State win.

That would have been enough to create a legend. But he wasn’t done there.

After reaching the College Football Playoff, Jones beat Alabama 42-35 in a huge upset. Then finished it off with a National Championship, beating the Oregon Ducks 42-20.

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: Ohio State Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 on a pass play during the College Football National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks 42-20. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Cardale Heading to Massachusetts

His career never really took off afterwards, however.

After a disappointing 2015 which saw him replaced by J.T. Barrett, he was still drafted in the fourth round by the Bills.

A few short years later, he was out of the league entirely.

Since then, he’s played in the XFL and CFL, although of late it seemed like he would be done for good.

But that’s when the Massachusetts Pirates came calling.

The Pirates are one of 28 teams that compete in something called the Indoor Football League.

Jawad Yatim, of the team’s owners, who also serves as president and general manager, issued a statement on the Jones signing.

“Cardale is a winner. He has the ability to create and improvise, obviously has a live arm and has competed at the highest levels of football. We’re excited to insert his skill set and abilities within our organization. We want a locker room full of enthusiasm this year and my conversations with Cardale have only reflected that sentiment. We’re really glad to have him,” Yatim said.

It’s unlikely he’ll play in any games that replicate the stakes of Ohio State’s 2014 title run. But why not give yourself another shot at playing a game for a living?

Even if it requires you to move to Massachusetts.