Ohio State Lands Dylan Raiola, Top-Ranked QB In Class Of ’24

Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play collegiately for Ohio State. Raiola, who made his announcement on Monday, choose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska (his father’s alma mater), and a host of other schools.

Raiola is 6’3, 220 pounds and has an NFL-pedigree. His dad, Dominic, spent fourteen seasons in the NFL, all of which were played with Detroit. Prior to landing with the Lions, he was a standout at Nebraska, winning the Rimington Trophy in 2000.

While playing for Chandler High School (Chandler, AZ) last fall, Raiola established himself as the gem of the 2024 QB class, completing 220 of 336 passes for 3,243 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also ran for nine scores.

Ohio State lands another stud QB 🔥🌰 2024 5-star @RaiolaDylan commits to the Buckeyes! pic.twitter.com/z1xnDMSR1w — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 10, 2022

Prior to transferring to Chandler, Raiola spent two seasons as a signal caller for Burleson High School (Burleson, TX) where he was coached by longtime NFL QB Jon Kitna. As a sophomore he threw 42 touchdowns. He credits Kitna for his development.

“Coach Jon Kitna believed in me to play quarterback and I never looked back from there,” Raiola said in a Twitter video announcing his commitment. “I wouldn’t be here today without him giving me the opportunity to teaching me what it is to be a man, to be a quarterback and a leader.”

After thanking Kitna and expressing his excitement for what’s still to come at Chandler, Raiola phoned OSU head coach Ryan Day and QBs coach Corey Dennis with a simple message: “I’m ready.” He then turned his attention to Ohio State’s fanbase. “Buckeye Nation, let’s gooooo,” screamed Raiola.

By committing to further his career in Columbus, Raiola continues a recent trend of star quarterbacks landing with the Buckeyes. First-round NFL draft picks Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields began the movement in 2018. Current Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud and 2021 top-recruit Quinn Ewers (who has since transferred), soon followed.

“Coach Day is a very special coach, especially when it comes to developing quarterbacks,” Dylan Raiola said, via Lettermen Row. “And the way his offense is designed creates great opportunities for success in many different ways.”

