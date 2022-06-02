Ohio State HC Ryan Day Says He Needs $13 Million In NIL Money To Keep Buckeyes Roster Intact

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is well aware of the challenges of building and maintaining a program amid the growing influence of name, image and likeness (NIL).

Day and athletic director Gene Smith reportedly told business leaders in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday that the Buckeyes will need around $13 million per season to keep their roster intact, per Cleveland.com.

Day added that the number would include money from collectives that have been created since NIL policies were enacted.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

Day also told business leaders that $2 million might be the going rate for an elite quarterback, while $1 million might be enough for a top-tier offensive tackle or edge rusher. Day was transparent in what Ohio State is dealing with and said it’s essential for the program to find a balance.

“If the speed limit’s 45 miles per hour, and you drive 45 miles per hour, a lot of people are going to pass you by,” Day said. “If you go too fast, you’re going to get pulled over.”

Day, who is set to enter his fourth full season with Ohio State, went more in depth about NIL during an interview on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus last week, and said he was embracing NIL as a leader of a program.

“I’ve come to the realization that every year there’s going to be big-time challenges and that’s just part of the job,” Day said, via 247Sports. “I totally embraced that right off the bat. It’s been like that every year since. And I get it, there’s a lot that comes with being a head coach in college football and certainly at Ohio State. I think the big thing in the NIL space that’s been the biggest challenge is finding what’s right for Ohio State.

“Right now, there’s a lot of risk. The risk of doing nothing is you fall behind and we know, that’s not an option at Ohio State. If you’re too far out in front of it, you can put yourself at risk in another way. So finding that balance and having conversations with so many in the community and around Buckeye Nation is really where the challenge has been.”

Day’s words follow the open war of words between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Saban accused the Aggies last week of buying every player on their team, with Fisher denying the claim in a press conference the day after. Both coaches were mum on the situation during the SEC Spring Meetings this week in Destin, Florida, indicating that they both wanted to move on.

As Day said, quarterbacks figure to be getting the biggest piece of the pie in regards to NIL, based off what has been reported. Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is said to have signed a $1.4 million NIL deal last season, before he had even taken a snap under center. He transferred to Texas after the 2021 season, having not taken a meaningful snap with the Buckeyes.

Saban notably said that Bryce Young, who went on to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, was close to seven figures in NIL money before the 2021 season began. Class of 2023 No. 1 overall prospect, quarterback Arch Manning, currently has a $3.1 million NIL evaluation, per On3Sports. He has yet to commit to a school.

