Ohio State Releases Fire Week Three Hype Video

Ohio State continues to kill the hype video game.

Everyone knows OSU prides themselves on releasing great hype videos, and the one the Buckeyes dropped ahead of the Saturday matchup against Toledo is pure flames.

Ohio State releases awesome week three hype video. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“How tough is your unit? How tough are you? That’s what we got to find out. How tough are we,” Day asked in the game day trailer as dramatic music played.

He also added, “Whatever you did last week, faster, tougher and more violent.”

𝐜𝐡.𝐈𝐈𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/IdSFCrwJAE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 15, 2022

You can say a lot of things about Ohio State, but the one thing you can absolutely not say is that they don’t release awesome hype videos.

Their hype videos/game day trailers are like legit movie trailers. Even casual fans are fired up and ready to run through a wall, and I say that as someone who hates the Buckeyes fan.

I’m a Wisconsin man until my last breath, but I’m also an honest man. Ohio State simply makes better hype videos on a more consistent basis than any other program in America.

Now, there might be a team that drops a great hype video on any given week that is better, but nobody brings their A-game week in and week out with hype content like the Buckeyes. It’s simply a fact.

𝐜𝐡.𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/TWOkhnfby7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022

I’m almost scared to see what gets released for the week four matchup against Wisconsin. Until then, we can at least soak up this epic post for the Toledo game.