Massive Ohio State Lineman Wearing A Comically Small Helmet Raises So Many Questions

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones is a very large 21-year-old. His helmet during Saturday’s game against a terrible Iowa team did not reflect that notion.

Jones, a true senior, plays tackle for the Buckeyes and has two years of eligibility remaining. After seeing some time as a freshman and sophomore, he earned the starting job in 2021 and returned to anchor the right side of the line as the incumbent in 2022.

It’s not hard to see why. Jones is an absolute mauler and knows how to seal an edge.

BIG MAN APPRECIATION THREAD: @OhioStateFB RT #79 Dawand Jones has improved significantly from junior 🎥. At 6’8 1/2” and 370 lbs, @dawandj79 is biggest draftable prospect in 2023 draft. Giant-sized guys aren’t supposed to move this easy in space.

🧵 1/3#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/ZfWlSFlo3K — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 23, 2022

Just a little paw from RT Dawand Jones anddddd DE is annihilated lol pic.twitter.com/EY8c3t0Pnu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 8, 2022

A large part of Jones’ success stems from his ridiculous athleticism. He stands 6-foot-8, 364 pounds (down more than 10 pounds from last season) and moves like no man his size should.

The big fella was throwing down absolute hammers on the hardwood in high school.

Yo Idk how the rim didn’t break 🤭 @dawand_jones pic.twitter.com/1zdFvQklAp — Overtime (@overtime) May 4, 2019

He has not slowed down since arriving in Columbus.

My guy dunking at 6’8” and 380 lbs 😯 @dawand_jones pic.twitter.com/Q35Ry82tHS — Overtime (@overtime) August 8, 2019

Needless to say, Jones is a massive human. Especially for someone born in 2001.

Obviously, a big person requires a big uniform. That includes the jersey, shoulder pads, pants, cleats and helmet.

Four of those five crucial things were properly sized as on Saturday. One was not.

Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones’ helmet does not fit.

It was way too small. The bottom of Jones’ facemask stopped just below his bottom lip and right above his chin. The back of his helmet left most of his occipital bone exposed.

Can we get my dude a slightly bigger helmet? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/5n7cJfwKJG — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 22, 2022

Dawand Jones helmet doesn’t fit 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9uGpjZ87s — Sam Smooth (@SSmoothSports) October 22, 2022

There are a lot of questions to be asked here. Especially considering that Ohio State played its seventh game of the season on Saturday.

Why does Jones’ helmet not fit? Does he prefer it that way?

Did Ohio State run out of helmets that fit?

Could the team not order a custom helmet?

Do they not make helmets big enough? Is it legal? Can Jones play in a helmet that looks about three sizes too small?

Are there no safety concerns? How has no one noticed this prior to Week 7? Has Jones’ helmet always been this small? Has he worn the same tiny helmet for all four years?!

Did he have to change helmets for this week, for some reason? Is Jones comfortable? Squeezing a helmet onto a head that large can’t be comfortable, right?

Does it not give him a headache?

Regardless of the answers to these questions, there is no way to deny that Jones’ helmet should probably be bigger than it is. It’s comically small.