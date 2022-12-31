Ohio State Star Claims Teams Are Tampering With Him

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka was allegedly contacted by schools about leaving the Buckeyes.

Unfortunately, tampering has become the new normal in the era of a loose transfer portal and NIL money flowing freely. You can now add Egbuka to the list of players schools are allegedly attempting to get to leave, despite not being in the portal.

He told the media he’s been contacted by schools to dip out of Columbus, but he’s “content” sticking with the Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka tells me that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer but is “content” at Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/abHBQG42Zh — Matt Goldman (@MattGoldman28) December 29, 2022

Emeka Egbuka is the latest tampering example.

To be clear, coaches and officials from schools can’t contact players unless they’re in the transfer portal. It’s a violation if they do.

Yet, that has hardly stopped programs from chasing young men they want. There’s no better example than UNC QB Drake Maye.

Maye never even entered the transfer portal, but there were plenty of whispers that he was offered big money to leave. The talented denier later denied the claims he was offered $5 million to transfer elsewhere.

It sounds like some unnamed schools contacted Emeka Egbuka to gauge his interest in playing elsewhere. Again, that’s a crystal clear violation. There’s no doubt about it.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the talented receiver isn’t going anywhere. He caught 66 passes this season for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns. The sophomore receiver is a huge part of Ohio State’s offense, and they’ll need him today against Georgia.

Emeka Egbuka claims schools attempted to tamper with him. He is staying at Ohio State. The Buckeyes play Georgia Saturday. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Get used to seeing more and more stories about tampering. It’s simply not going to end. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of modern college football.