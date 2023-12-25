Ohio State Roasted For Hilariously Incorrect Cotton Bowl/Desert Tweet

Videos by OutKick

The person running social media for Ohio State might want to read up on the climate in Texas.

The Buckeyes play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas this upcoming week, and while OSU had CFP aspirations, it’s still a big game.

OSU is already down in Texas ahead of the matchup, but judging from the team’s official X account, it’s a surprise the Buckeyes didn’t end up in Arizona.

Why do I say that? The team tweeted, “Arrived for the showdown in the Desert.”

Arrived for the showdown in the Desert 🤠 https://t.co/5K6GCZ5ryz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 24, 2023

Ohio State dragged for desert tweet ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

The desert? The game is outside of Dallas. That’s not the desert at all or even close to a desert climate. Texas does have the Chihuahuan Desert in west Texas, but that’s a very far way from Dallas.

Naturally, the internet did its thing, and the reactions were hilarious. Check out some of the best ones below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The famous desert sands of metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth https://t.co/KoYIgUDB9Y — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 24, 2023

Dallas gets the same amount of average rainfall as Columbus https://t.co/AocmTplwyw pic.twitter.com/3PhmyR0NO0 — travis (@travisclones) December 25, 2023

The Buckeyes enter downtown Dallas https://t.co/RY7bMaim76 pic.twitter.com/6eUKkCLPfK — Jason Kirk (buy my novel) (@JasonKirk_fyi) December 24, 2023

Ohio State Football’s admin walking around somewhere in Nevada thinking it’s Dallas: https://t.co/8EMMptqKSD pic.twitter.com/O69BCYVAnV — Ethan (@RealE_Short) December 24, 2023

The vast desert of the DFW area — 🥔 PG 🍟 (@PotatoGobbler) December 25, 2023

As much as you recruit this state, you should know this isn’t a desert… — TexasFight (76-37-5) (@texhornfw) December 24, 2023

Ohio State twitter admin currently wandering around Phoenix wondering where everyone else is — The Mizery Index (@mizeryindex) December 24, 2023

This is a great reminder why the internet remains undefeated. It’s even funnier because Ohio State has decided to leave the tweet up, despite it being 100% incorrect.

If you’re going to fire off such an absurd tweet and get roasted for it, you might as well refuse to delete it. Never be afraid to make fun of yourself.

Everyone makes mistakes, and not being able to laugh at it is a very cringe trait to have. OSU messed up, but is riding with it.

Major respect. This would be even funnier if the team packed desert gear truly believing Dallas is about to be 120 degrees with zero access to water, food or communication. What state do the Buckeyes think they’re playing in?

Ohio State dragged for incorrect tweet about the Cotton Bowl being played in the desert. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Best of luck to the Buckeyes against the Tigers in the desert. Let’s hope they bring plenty of water. I hear temps can be brutal in the desert climate of Dallas.