Ohio State Player Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ohio State freshman Avery Henry is battling cancer.

The offensive lineman for the Buckeyes announced late Monday that he’s been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer.

“I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support,” Henry tweeted to his followers.

This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support! — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) December 19, 2022

Chemotherapy and surgery are common treatment options for osteosarcoma, according to the American Cancer Society. Radiation therapy is less commonly used to fight this form of cancer.

Ohio State player Avery Henry diagnosed with cancer. (Credit: Ohio State Football)

Henry was a three star recruit coming out of St. Clairsville in Saint Clairsville, Ohio in the 2022 class. In the 247Sports rankings, Henry was the 44th best OT prospect in America and the 21st best prospect in Ohio.

He also had offers from West Virginia, Syracuse and Iowa State.

Now, Avery is facing the biggest challenge of his life while in his freshman year of college. He should be focused on just football and school, but as we all know, cancer doesn’t care what your life plans are.

Hopefully, he dominates the disease and gets back to 100% as quickly as possible. Cancer is a terrible thing that touches just about everyone directly or indirectly.

Ohio State will play Georgia in the CFP December 31 at 8:00 PM EST.