Ohio St. Sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Next Guy Up For Buckeyes

Ohio St. had two wide receivers drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, Marvin Harrison Jr. is working out and posting on IG, making coaches and fans drool over his natural talent.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks incredibly explosive while catching passes from a throwing machine. He's 6-3, 205 lbs and has impressive speed.



🎥: @MarvHarrisonJr (IG) pic.twitter.com/Gw4oZrG7Lz — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) May 30, 2022

Son of 8-time NFL pro bowl wide receiver Marvin Sr.; Junior had a quiet but effective Freshman season at Ohio St. In the regular season, he only had 5 catches for 68 yards and no TD’s. Remember, he was behind a group of receivers at OSU that had Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave selected 10th and 11th overall in the NFL Draft. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert was selected in the third round. There are only so many catches to go around.

Last year’s Rose Bowl was a preview of the upcoming season for Ohio St. Harrison had a breakout game with 6 catches for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns. Remember, in that Rose Bowl, both Wilson and Olave sat out.

oh man this throw and catch from CJ Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/DAdEjRbeuw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 3, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be alone lining up out wide for the Buckeyes. Jaxon Smith-Njiba was the MVP of the Rose Bowl, with 15 catches for 347 yards a 3 TD’s, and winning the MVP of the Rose Bowl. His amazing year in Columbus tallied 95 catches for 1606 yards and 9 Touchdowns.

QB CJ Stroud is a Heisman candidate for Ohio St. He has 2 amazing wide receivers that will rack up monster numbers this fall.