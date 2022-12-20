Ohio Residents May Be Able To Bet On Ohio State – Georgia, But Only If The Game Goes Past Midnight

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both have some extra juice added to them for Ohio residents this year. Not only does Ohio State take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff on December 31, but sports betting comes to Ohio on January 1.

This leads us to the question likely on every prospective sports bettor in the state of Ohio. Will residents be able to bet on the Ohio State – Georgia game?

The short answer seems to be yes, but there is a catch.

According to Jessica Franks, the Director of Communications at the Ohio Casino Control Commission, wagers may be allowed to be placed on the game if it carries on past midnight into January 1.

“If the OSU/Georgia Game goes past midnight, it is possible that individuals could place wagers on the game,” Franks told The Columbus Dispatch.

“However, each sportsbook would determine whether it will accept wagers, and any offered must be in the Commission’s wager catalog.”

CJ Stroud will be leading the Buckeyes against Georgia in the CFB Playoff. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that sportsbooks aren’t exactly thrilled with the fact that the biggest sporting event of the year involving a team from Ohio is taking place the day before they can officially begin operations.

With the game kicking off at about 8:20 PM EST, there’s a very good chance that it drags on past midnight. Anyone that’s watched a college football game this season knows that a four-plus hour game is not out of the question. Especially one that will have millions of dollars of advertisements attached to it.

Ohio is late to the online sports betting arena with 32 other states already offering the ability to wager.