Ohio House Of Representatives Overturns Governor DeWine’s Veto Of Bill Banning Sex Changes For Minors, Protecting Girls Sports

Last month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 bill which would have prevented biological males from competing in girls’ sports and would’ve banned sex changes for minors. Now, the state’s House of Representatives has voted to override DeWine’s heavily criticized veto.

State representatives voted 65-28 to override the governor’s decision, which he made after two weeks of deliberation.

BREAKING: The Ohio House of Reps. just voted 65-28 to override Gov. @MikeDeWine's pathetic veto of the bill to ban sex changes for minors and boys from playing girl's sports.



Yes, after two weeks of deliberation on a piece of common sense legislation, DeWine decided it was a no from him, dawg.

“I cannot sign this bill as it is currently written,” he said at the time. “Just a few minutes ago, I vetoed this bill.”

DeWine said that despite his veto, he shared some of the concerns addressed in the bill. He even went so far as to say that he “adamantly agrees” that no one under 18 should undergo transitional surgery.

…and yet, he decided to veto the bill.

And he heard about it. OutKick’s Riley Gaines — host of the Gaines For Girls podcast — was one of the most vocal to call out DeWine.

Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women's sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto. @GovMikeDeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/u4fGJiF8C0 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 29, 2023

“Gov. DeWine has proven himself to be a spineless coward who is unwilling to do the obvious right and moral thing,” Gaines said in a statement. “This veto doesn’t represent the majority of Ohioans or the majority of Americans. I’m confident and hopeful the Ohio legislature will override his veto. A compromise between right and wrong will always be wrong.”

Ohio Governor Argued Government Should Stay Out Of These Decisions

DeWine argued after vetoing the bill that decisions about transitioning should be made by a child’s parents, not the government.

“These tough, tough decisions should not be made by the government. They should not be made by the state of Ohio,” DeWine said, per ABC News. “They should be made by the people who love these kids the most. And that’s the parents, the parents who raised the child, the parents who have seen that child go through agony.”

Couldn’t agree more, Mike. The only problem is that you’ve got a lot of folks out there who don’t seem to have a grasp on basic biology. They don’t seem to understand — or care about — the harm that comes from this sort of intrusive medical “attention.”

Is it fair to the 4-year-old kid who made a passing remark about wanting to try on a dress to let their parent make the call on whether or not they go through puberty?

Nope. And, unfortunately, that’s why the government has had to get involved.

And believe me, the last thing most of us usually want is the government getting involved.

Fortunately, Ohioans disappointed in the bill can thank their state representatives for amassing the necessary 60 percent vote to override DeWine’s veto.

Now, the bill goes back to the Ohio State Senate. If the Senate votes to override the veto as well, HB68 will become law.

So, the bill is still very much alive. Now, it’ll be up to the Ohio State Senate to not drop the ball the way the governor did.

No pressure.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle