Ohio McDonald’s Forced To Close After Customer Claims His Meal Came With A Crack Pipe

Want a crack pipe with that?

An Ohio man claims that his order at a local McDonald’s in Columbus came with something he didn’t ask for. No, it wasn’t a complimentary apple pie. It was a crack pipe.

The claim that the drug paraphernalia was placed in his bag resulted in an investigation by local health officials.

Crack pipe a customer claims was in his McDonald’s bag (Image Credit: Luther Tibbs via FOX 8)

The man, Luther Tibbs, says he placed his order and paid for his food without any issue. Once he drove away and opened his bag, he made the discovery and decided to return to the store to file his complaint.

“We ordered our food, pull up, pay, pull to the next window, get our food, pull up and there’s a crack pipe,” Tibbs said.

The manager of the McDonald’s denied that the crack pipe had been placed in the bag by anyone at the location. In fact, the manager had packed the order herself. She says she double-folded the bag before handing it to an employee to give to the customer.

After being unable to get to the bottom of the over-the-top happy meal for adults, the police were eventually called to the scene.

The location was closed so that officials from Columbus Public Health could investigate. The investigation turned up some issues related to construction being performed on the location and things like personal cell phones being found on top of the grill.

The Mystery Of The Crack Pipe In The McDonald’s Bag Might Never Be Solved

However, there were no crack or crack-related items noted in the inspection report. Investigators also didn’t confirm nor deny that a crack pipe was found in the customer’s bag.

The mystery of the alleged crack pipe remains just that, a mystery. After the McDonald’s location passed the inspection, it reopened.

There doesn’t seem to be any further complaints of crack pipes or any other drug paraphernalia being handed out to any other customers.

So if you’re heading out to that McDonald’s location hoping for a crack pipe in your adult happy meal instead of a toy, you’re probably going to be disappointed.