Ohio High School Softball Coach Pleads Guilty To Sleeping With Student, Begged Student To Keep Quiet

A now-former high school softball coach at New Miami in Ohio has pled guilty following allegations that she had sex with a 17-year-old student. She may have to register as a sex offender and could spend five years in jail.

Ashley Rison, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to court records obtained by Fox 19. She was also facing charges of tampering with evidence and providing alcohol to an underage person but those charges were dropped.

The indictment states that Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the minor eight different times in April 2021. Prosecutors stated that there was only one victim in the case and the child’s gender was not specified.

The alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on May 3, 2021, and Rison quit her job at the school that same day. She coached girls’ softball and basketball and began working for the school district in 2015.

Prosecutors say that Rison is not being charged with “rape by force,” and it is believed that she engaged in criminal activity with only one victim.

“In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities,” Butler County, Ohio Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan previously stated in court.

Rison is due back in court on November 16 for sentencing.