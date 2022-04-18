‘Ohh! Layup At The Buzzer!’ Watch Charles Barkley React To Celtics Game Winner In Real Time

Sunday’s Nets/Celtics thriller ended in a buzzer beater and the reaction from NBA on TNT was epic. Check out Sir Charles Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson’s reaction in real time:

"UNBELIEVABLE!" The Inside crew reacts to Jayson Tatum's clutch game-winner in Boston. pic.twitter.com/vsHp3yLl4e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

It was a bit shocking to see Marcus Smart finally making the smart play and refusing to chuck up a last-second three that led to a spinning layup from Celtics’ Jayson Tatum for the win. A huge night from Tatum overall dropping 31 points to go along with his eight assists. And this game was mostly captivating because Kyrie just went nuclear in the second half while flipping off Celtics fans all night — all for this play to send Irving to the hotel disappointed? Tough break.

Kevin Durant wasn’t his usual self in game 1’s loss pouring in 23 points on 24 shot attempts. Not a horrible night, but lackluster given Durant’s otherworldly standards. Game 2 in Boston tips off at 7 ET Wednesday and it remains to be seen if this Nets team shows some resolve after their opening round loss. If their emotions are as whacky as that TNT studio, we’d guess they crumble.