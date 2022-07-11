Was Officer William Darby Wrongfully Convicted? Tomi Lahren Discusses

updated

Tomi Lahren said that Officer William Darby was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for a JUSTIFIED shooting. 

“We’ve put our nation’s officers in an impossible position. They either lose their own lives to appease the mob or they take action and end up behind bars themselves.”

Tomi Lahren sat down with Keelin Darby — Darby’s wife, who works in law enforcement — in studio on Monday to learn more about his story.

Here’s everything Tomi and Keelin Darby had to say on Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

Watch the full episode on YouTube.

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

Keelin DarbyMedia NewsOfficer William DarbyPoliticsTomi is FearlessTomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by OutKick Flash

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here