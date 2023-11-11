Offenses Will Roll In Tennessee Vs. Mizzou

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee vs. Mizzou, 3:30 ET

By this time the game between Michigan and Penn State should be over and we can turn our attention to another game between ranked opponents. In this matchup we see the SEC East rivals, Tennessee Volunteers and the Mizzou Tigers taking the field. Both are looking to move up in the rankings and position themselves for the best Bowl Game possible. This has the potential to be one of the best games of the day and maybe even the year.

Tennessee is different this year than last year now that Hendon Hooker is no longer under center, but the team hasn’t fallen apart. The team is still playing very well and competing at a high level. Their two losses this season were somewhat understandable. The Alabama one was pretty expected, especially considering the game was taking place on the road. Their other loss came at the hands of the Florida Gators. This isn’t an impressive Florida team, so it was more concerning than the loss to Alabama, but outside of those two games, they’ve taken care of business. Their passing game hasn’t dropped off significantly. Their quarterback, Joe Milton III, has accumulated 2,016 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s limited his interceptions this season as well, so not making mistakes is helping to drive the Volunteers offense and helping their defense stay out of bad situations. Milton does a good job of spreading the ball around, too. He has seven receivers with at least 10 receptions on the season, which doesn’t seem like a ton, but eight receivers have also caught a touchdown pass, so that further exemplifies the spreading of offense. They are equally balanced in the rushing game as well with three different running backs that are dynamic. Milton also is a threat to run.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 16: Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers is sacked by Tyreak Sapp #94 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Mizzou comes into this game with the same record as Tennessee at 7-2. Their losses came against two really strong opponents as well. They lost to LSU, but it was a loss at home which is a bit of a surprise. And, last week, they lost in a competitive game against Georgia. Georgia, being one of the best teams in the nation, is an expected loss. Even the LSU one is more understandable than when Tennessee lost to the Gators. I would argue that Mizzou has had to face a tougher line of opponents than Tennessee, so with them succeeding to the point they are should be commended. Their team is led by quarterback Brady Cook. Cook has been successful this year accumulating 2,471 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played pretty well against Georgia but had his lowest completion percentage of the season. He won’t scramble often, but when he does, he can usually pick up some yards. They’ve been led by running back, Cody Schrader, as well. Neither defense is super stellar, and I think the Tigers probably have a good chance to put points on the board.

This game probably comes down to who can limit the turnovers. If Mizzou gets one more possession, or Tennessee gets one more possession, they probably win the game. I personally like the way that the Tigers are tested and playing, plus they are at home. I expect them to win, but I think a safer play is to take the over. I think the game will have plenty of scoring opportunities and I’ll take the over 58.5 in this one.

