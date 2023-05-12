Offended Audience Storms Out Of Club After Comedian Makes Fun Of Dylan Mulvaney

Videos by OutKick

Chrissie Mayr is one of the few comedians still unafraid to deride our most protected classes. No subject is off-limits for Mayr, including so-called trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mayr jabbed Mulvaney at the Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub over the weekend for not having top or bottom surgery a year after his transition to “girlhood.”

She joked she would find the largest male genitalia on the block to add to her body if she were transitioning to a man. So she questioned what Mulvaney was waiting for.

“365 days — Like why has it been a year of girlhood and still no tits? That’s day one, okay. If I’m transitioning to a dude, day one, I’m getting a cock and not just — I’m getting the biggest one you can find. Like go into the back room, get me something black. Okay. I have something to prove here. Why no tits for Dylan? I don’t understand,

To that, an audience member interjected, “Because he’s a man!”

Mayr nodded in agreement, greatly offending another member of the crowd. “No! She’s a woman,” the person yelled back.

“Uh-oh,” Mayr said from the stage. “We have one of those.”

Tensions escalated from there, to the point that offended patrons got up and left the show, with one yelling, “F— you, transphobe!”

Mayr uploaded a video of the scene to Twitter:

It’s the long awaited TRANS JOKE walk out moment from my show in Dallas last week!!



Enjoy! 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/WgiMSZrmZC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

Just FYI these “women” went straight to management to complain and then proceeded to stampede (knock over) my merch table



This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It’s just not compatible. @AdamCarollaShow @ScottAdamsSays @jimmy_dore @joerogan @rickygervais… https://t.co/0nAld1L0qg — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

As the offended members exited the building, Mayr cracked another joke for takeout:

“Make sure she gets home safe. I don’t want those women to get harpooned in the neck on their way to their cars,” referring to the weight of the departing attendees. ” I’m worried about their safety. There’s poachers out there, they’re gonna want their tusks.”

Mayr learned, like Dave Chappelle in 2021, that the trans community is off-limits in comedy. But also like Chappelle, she also does not care.

Comedians should be able to make fun of trans persons, just as they do other groups. Moreover, Dylan Mulvaney is human fodder. He rose to prominence for cosplaying. He’s a troll.

Mulvaney does not celebrate “girlhood.” He celebrates the appropriation of the female gender.

The latter of which is no small development. The consequences are profound. And perhaps comedy is the best way to warn the consequences of Womanface.

Especially when Chrissie Mayr is on the stage, scratching to make comedy great again.