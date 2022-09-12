Off The Cuff: Early NFL Week 2 Betting Looks

Week 1 was weird, thrilling and unexpected. It was the whole NFL experience that we’ve been craving for months.

There’ll be a lot of overreacting by the fans and media but you know who won’t be overreacting? The sportsbooks.

Every week, I’ll be going through the opening lines of the upcoming NFL slate and stop to focus on lines that look off. Sometimes I’ll make a bet and other times it’ll just be analysis.

NFL Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium

Against the Spread (ATS): Chargers +3.5 (-110), Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline (ML): Chargers +145, Chiefs -170

Total (O/U) — 54 — O: -110, U: -110

PASS.

My line was Chiefs -3. But, the half-point bump doesn’t incentivize me to run to the window and bet Chargers +3.5.

Pat Mahomes and Co. looked awesome without Tyreek Hill and bulldozed the Cardinals 44-21. Justin Herbert was sensational in L.A.’s 24-19 victory over the Raiders but the Chargers tried to give that game away.

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Window (seven games)

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium

ATS: Dolphins +3.5 (-110), Ravens -3.5 (-110)

ML: Dolphins +160, Ravens -190

O/U — 43.5 — O: -110, U: -110

BET the DOLPHINS +3.5 (-110).

I’m a TuAnon member and Miami pummelled the Patriots 20-7 in Week 1.

We are TuAnon.



Brethren, our work is almost complete. We must continue. We must persevere.



Our in season guide is here.



We will soon be rejoicing in the splendor of a Tua Tagovailoa MVP season.



Expect us. pic.twitter.com/3ZpLusx4jX — We Are TuAnon (@TheGaluminati) September 6, 2022

Also, the Dolphins neutralized Lamar Jackson in a 22-10 victory over the Ravens last season. Miami’s defense personnel remains intact despite the head coaching switch and Baltimore looked like crap vs. the Jets in Week 1.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns in FirstEnergy Stadium

ATS: Jets +6.5 (-110), Browns -6.5 (-110)

ML: Jets +220, Browns -260

O/U — 40.5 — O: -110, U: -110

PASS.

Both teams’ quarterback situation makes them a stay-away. My line is Browns -6 so there isn’t much value in this number.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants in MetLife Stadium

ATS: Panthers +2.5 (-105), Giants -2.5 (-115)

ML: Panthers +115, Giants -135

O/U — 43 — O: -105, U: -115

PASS.

My line is Giants -3.5 but I’m a Giants fan and recuse myself from betting them weekly.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars in TIAA Bank Stadium

ATS: Colts -4 (-110), Jaguars +4 (-110)

ML: Colts -195, Jaguars +165

O/U — 46 — O: -110, U: -110

PASS.

My line is Colts -4.5 so this is a sharp line according to my numbers. If anything, I lean Jaguars ATS because they showed improvement in Week 1 vs. Washington and Indianapolis laid an egg vs. the Texans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints in Caesars Superdome

ATS: Bucs -3 (+100), Saints +3 (-120)

ML: Bucs -150, Saints +130

O/U — 45.5 — O: -110, U: -110

BET the SAINTS +3 (-120).

The Saints have dominated the Bucs since Tom Brady went to Tampa: New Orleans is 4-0 straight up and ATS in four regular-season meetings. Furthermore, Bucs underwhelmed in a 19-3 Week 1 win over the Cowboys and sustained several concerning injuries.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions in Ford Field

ATS: Commanders +2.5 (-110), Lions -2.5 (-110)

ML: Commanders +110, Lions -130

O/U — 48.5 — O: -110, U: -110

BET WASHINGTON on a 6-PT TEASER (-120).

Detroit is addicted to playing in 1-score games and Washington is a better team than last year with Carson Wentz under center. This is one of the few games the Lions are favored in. But, taking the Commanders up through the key number of 7 is an advantage teaser leg I want in my portfolio.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers in Acrisure Stadium

ATS: Patriots -1.5 (-110), Steelers +1.5 (-110)

ML: Patriots -125, Steelers +105

O/U — 41 — O: -110, U: -110

Lean towards using Steelers in a 6-point teaser leg. However, I’ll need to dig into this handicap a little more before firing off a bet.

Sunday 4 p.m. ET window (five games)

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium

ATS: Falcons +10 (-110), Rams -10 (-110)

ML: Off-the-board

O/U — 47 — O: -115, U: -105

PASS.

Falcons looked feisty in a 27-26 heart-breaking loss to the Saints Week 1. Whereas the Rams got boat-raced in the NFL Opening Kickoff game. Betting Atlanta ATS is an overreaction but L.A.’s offense, aside from throwing to Cooper Kupp, looked like trash.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers in Levi Stadium

ATS: Seahawks +9 (-110), 49ers -9 (-110)

ML: Seahawks +320, 49ers -390

O/U — 42.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Heavy Lean towards the Seahawks plus the points. But, PASS, for now, because we are still “sight unseen” in Seattle.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium

ATS: Bengals -6.5 (-120), Cowboys +6.5 (+100)

ML: Bengals -305, Cowboys +255

O/U — 44.5 — O: -110, U: -110

BET the CINCINNATI BENGALS in a 6-PT TEASER (-120).

Dallas’s offensive line is a shell of what it once was and we remember how the Cowboys looked when Dak Prescott was sidelined with an injury in 2020. Also, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should get busy on the AT&T Stadium’s fast track.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders in Allegiant Stadium

ATS: Cardinals +4.5 (-110), Raiders -4.5 (-110)

ML: Cardinals +185, Raiders -215

O/U — 51.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Lean towards Arizona ATS and as a 6-point teaser leg. The Cardinals aren’t as bad as their 44-21 blowout loss to the Chiefs indicates. The Raiders don’t have a big enough edge to lay 10.5, which would be Arizona’s line after a 6-point teaser increase.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos in Empower Field at Mile High

ATS: Texans +10 (-110), Broncos -10 (-110)

ML: Texans +370, Broncos -460

O/U — 43.5 — O: -115, U: -105

PASS.

Like Seattle, we still haven’t seen the new-look Broncos play. Denver has a new head coach and quarterback.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field

ATS: Bears +9.5 (-110), Packers -9.5 (-110)

ML: Bears +330, Packers -410

O/U — 43 — O: -110, U: -110

PASS.

Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears but Chicago played its ass off in a 19-10 rain-soaked home upset of the 49ers in Week 1. More importantly, Green Bay’s offense was awful in a 23-7 Week 1 loss to the Vikings.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium

ATS: Titans +10 (-110), Bills -10 (-110)

ML: Titans +370, Bills -460

O/U — 49.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Heavy lean towards Tennessee ATS. I mentioned on last week’s OutKick Bets podcast that Titans plus the points would be an auto-bet if the Bills beat the Rams in L.A. and Tennessee struggled with the Giants.

However, Buffalo looked amazing, Tennessee lost outright to the Giants and this massive number is the oddsmakers daring bettors to take the Titans ATS.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field

ATS: Vikings +2 (-110), Eagles -2 (-110)

ML: Vikings +110, Eagles -130

O/U — 50.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Lean Eagles ATS because Kirk Cousins is notoriously horrible in primetime games.

Minnesota’s victory over Green Bay in Week 1 could say more about the Packers without Davante Adams than the Vikings with their new head coach.

Early NFL Week 2 Bet Slip

Dolphins +3.5 (-110) at Baltimore Ravens

Saints +3 (-120) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6-point teaser (-120) Bengals -0.5 at Dallas Cowboys Commanders +8.5 at Detroit Lions



