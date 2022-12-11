Odell Beckham Says He and Saquon Barkley Have Unfinished Business

For a guy who hasn’t set foot on an NFL field all season, Odell Beckham Jr. sure knows how to keep his name in the news cycle.

And not just when it comes to getting escorted off a plane.

The seemingly unending saga go where he’ll sign once he’s finally healthy enough to get back on the field has been happening for months.

Now Beckham just dropped what could be another big clue.

OBJ was part of TNF In The Shop last week and he said that he and his old Giants teammate, Saquon Barkley, never reached their full potential.

“I’ll say this, but it doesn’t mean anything. It’s just words, right?” the receiver began. “I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to do.”

That certainly caught everyone’s attention, but the two only spent one season together before Beckham was off to Cleveland.

“There’s something that feels special,” he said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Whoa.

Does this mean OBJ and Barkley’s “official driver, Danny Boy Hustle Hard may have been on to something?

Meh. Who knows? At this point, it still seems that while there are some favorites, which one of them will land OBJ is anyone’s guess.

Beckham — who recently said he doesn’t see the point of playing in the regular season —has already met with the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys.

His Cowboys visit happened last week and at the time, they were considered the front runners to sign him. However, Despite Jerry Jones, Ezekiel Elliot, and Jason Witten voicing their hope that they’d sign the star wideout, he left town without a deal.

