Odell Beckham, Jr. Avoids Criminal Charges Stemming From Assault Allegations At LA Nightclub

New Ravens wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. avoided criminal charges stemming from an incident at LA restaurant/nightclub Delilah where a woman alleged the 30-year-old NFL player grabbed her by the throat.

After investigating the issue, prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Beckham for the alleged attack, according to TMZ Sports.

The victim claimed that Odell Beckham threatened her at Delilah in April, though neighboring patrons at the club admitted to never seeing OBJ get physical with the woman.

Former Rams WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Odell, who is preparing for his return to the NFL since last playing with the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing from his visit.

Speaking up in OBJ’s defense was Delilah’s owner, John Terzian, who later reviewed the footage of the scene. According to Terzian’s comments, the video did not support the woman’s claims of assault.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos; the claim is false,” Terzian said.

“There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

Odell Beckham will join the Ravens next season after signing a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Odell Beckham shakes hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Delilah recently made headlines after former NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest fought a man at the West Hollywood location. McGinest brutally attacked the man for talking smack about USC, the ex-Patriots LB’s alma mater. The analyst used a champagne bottle to repeatedly hit the man on the head. McGinest received serious felony charges, including one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He faced an added count of assault likely to cause great bodily injury.