OceanGate Reportedly Publishes Job Posting For Pilot While Titan Sub Still Missing

OceanGate, the company that owned and operated the submersible that imploded near the wreck of the Titanic, raised some eyebrows, with a poorly timed job posting.

A very poorly timed job posting.

According to TMZ, the company posted a job listing in search of a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician. However, this posting was reportedly on the website between Monday and Thursday. That’s when the submersible and its 5-man crew were still officially unaccounted for.

While the company pulled it done some people with some quick screenshotting skills are making sure it lives on in internet infamy.

OceanGate put up a job posting for a sub pilot the DAY after the sub went missing and kept it up until yesterday when they were dragged through SM. 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/3T8z8CbGUt — She Nanigans (@Lorelei69) June 23, 2023

It says that the company wants someone who can “manage and operate our fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels.”

According to the posting, OceanGate employees are expected to be authorized to work in the US. Additionally, they’ve got to have a driver’s license and a passport. They also expected people to have positive attitudes and a good sense of humor.

This now-deleted job posting was the most recent that put the expedition company under the microscope. Titanic director James Cameron said that he had concerns about the company’s operations and submersible design. He said many in the deep-water exploration community shared those concerns.

“I wish I had been more vocal about (concerns). But I think I was unaware that they weren’t certified. Because I wasn’t really studying it. I wasn’t really interested,” he said. “(OceanGate CEO) Stockton Rush asked me if I wanted to go out there and dive this season.”

