Odell Beckham Jr. Would’ve Had A Historic Super Bowl Performance If Not For Knee Injury, According To Himself

There’s no doubt that had current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. not been dealing with a bum knee, he would have lit up Super Bowl LVI with a performance for the ages.

At least that’s what he says.

The ever-confident receiver did an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Peter King. In it, he claimed that he could have had a huge night against the Cincinnati Bengals back in February 2022.

“People have no idea what I was actually gonna do that day,” the 30-year-old receiver said. “It was gonna be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat ‘em 42-17.”

If you recall, the Rams eked out a win in that game 23-20. That means that in addition to another 19 points, he could’ve kept the Bengals offense off the field long enough to also prevent a field goal.

What a show that would’ve been.

Former Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes one of his two receptions in Super Bowl LVI. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

OBJ Thinks He Could Have Been Setting Super Bowl Records

The most receiving yards in a Super Bowl belongs to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice who put up 215 yards in Super Bowl XXIII.

Meanwhile, those 15 hypothetical receptions would be one more than the record of 14. That’s owned by former Patriots wideout James White. He had his record-setting night in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Considering the ACL injury that he was dealing with cost him the entire 2022 season, there’s no doubt that his stats would have been considerably higher. He had 2 receptions for an impressive 52 and a touchdown.

Actually, at that rate where he was averaging more than 25 yards per catch, he only needed about 8 more to hit the 250 mark. Maybe he could have done it. I think most of was would say “No way,” but he seems to think it could have been in the cards.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of numbers a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. can put up in Baltimore where he’ll be on the receiving end of passes from Lamar Jackson.

